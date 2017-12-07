Jacobs dealt another loss at Olympic Trials

OTTAWA — The chances of Brad Jacobs defending his title at the Winter Olympics are slim at best after another loss at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., dropped a 9-5 decision to Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers in morning play at the Olympic Trials.

The Sochi Games champion fell to 2-4 with his third straight loss while Carruthers improved to 4-3. The top three teams in the nine-team field will reach the playoffs.

Calgary's Kevin Koe starts the day in first place at 6-0. Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., and Winnipeg's Mike McEwen are next at 4-2.