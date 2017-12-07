Bryce Love leads the way on AP All-Pac-12 team

No surprise here: Stanford's Bryce Love leads The Associated Press All-Pac-12 Conference football team.

Love was named the AP's All-Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year by unanimous vote, and also earned first-team honours at running back. It was the latest of many honours this season for the junior, who is one of three finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Love, whose Heisman campaign social media hashtag was #HeismanLove, joins Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. The winner will be revealed at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on Saturday.

Love is averaging 164.4 yards a game, tops among Power 5 running backs. He's averaging 8.3 yards per carry, has 17 touchdowns and set the FBS record with 12 runs of at least 50 yards this season. He ran for 1,973 total yards this season.