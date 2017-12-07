The Latest: Michigan sports doctor gets 60 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Latest on the sentencing of Larry Nassar, the Michigan sports doctor convicted of possessing child pornography and assaulting gymnasts (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A judge has sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes, one of three criminal cases against a man who also admits assaulting female gymnasts.

Larry Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Federal Judge Janet Neff followed the government's recommended sentence Thursday.