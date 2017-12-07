Dolphins QB Moore out at least another week with foot injury

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says No. 2 quarterback Matt Moore will be unavailable for at least one more game because of a foot injury.
David Fales will again back up Jay Cutler on Monday night against New England. Moore was hurt in a loss at the Patriots on Nov. 26.
Running back Damien Williams sat out practice Thursday because of a shoulder injury, and his status for the Patriots' game is uncertain.
