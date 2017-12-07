Seahawks-Jaguars Capsule

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (1), PASS (21)

JAGUARS Defence — OVERALL (1), RUSH (20), PASS (1)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seahawks have won four of last five in series. ... Seattle has won seven of last nine this season. ... Since 2012, Seahawks are 47-0 when leading by four or more points at halftime. ... Seattle coach Pete Carroll ranks 32nd in NFL history with 123 victories, two behind Cincinnati's Marvin Lewis. ... WR Doug Baldwin needs 11 receptions to pass Darrell Jackson (441) for fourth on team's all-time receptions list. Baldwin needs two TDs to tie Joey Galloway (42) for seventh on franchise list. ... Jimmy Graham needs two receptions to pass Christian Fauria (166) for most catches by TE in team history. ... Jaguars playing middle of three straight at home. ... Jags have won five of last six overall. ... Jacksonville trying to reach nine wins for first time since 2007, also team's last post-season appearance. But players refuse to call this "statement game," even though it's biggest home game in years. ... Jacksonville can clinch playoff berth with victory plus losses by Buffalo, Miami, the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jags also need the Oakland-Kansas City game to not end up in a tie. ... Leonard Fournette needs 178 yards rushing to join Fred Taylor as only rookies in Jaguars history to rush for at least 1,000 yards. ... Jaguars expect to get LB and leading tackler Telvin Smith (concussion) back after missing last week's game. ... Fantasy Tip: Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis has become team's top target in red zone. Five of his 19 receptions have resulted in touchdowns, making 33-year-old Lewis decent late-season pickup for fantasy owners.

