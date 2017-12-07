Bills' White calls Gronk a 'dirty player' for blindside hit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White shook nervously in anger at his locker Thursday while accusing Patriots Rob Gronkowski of being a dirty player for blindsiding him in the back of the head.

As for the NFL issuing Gronkowski a one-game suspension for the hit last Sunday, White turned away from the television cameras and muttered: "It's a joke, dog." White then turned back toward the cameras and said he didn't know what to say.

"He is what he did. A dirty shot. So what's that make him? A dirty player. Simple," White said.

"I'm laying there. He snuck me. My back turned. He could've broken my neck," he added. "I've got a son to raise, and all of that. People don't think of that when they just react."

White made his first comments since being hit by Gronkowski with 4:50 left in Buffalo's 23-3 loss to the Patriots. White lay near the New England sideline after intercepting a Tom Brady pass.

White had already been touched by a Patriots player when Gronkowski led with his forearm and struck White in the back of the helmet. Gronkowski was penalized for unnecessary roughness, then issued a one-game suspension by the NFL a day later.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Gronkowski used his full force in landing on White, who is 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds.

White was dazed and immediately evaluated for a concussion. He was cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol on Thursday, putting him in a position to play Sunday when Buffalo (6-6) hosts Indianapolis (3-9).

"Yeah, I'm (ticked) off about it. I'm definitely (ticked) off," White said.

"Real guys don't do that. From where I'm from, stuff like that don't fly," he added. "I'm glad I had my mouthpiece in. I probably could've bit my tongue off. I bit my lip pretty bad. Terrible headache. It is what it is, man, he did what he wanted to do."