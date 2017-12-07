Packers-Browns Capsule

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (19), PASS (23)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Packers managed to stay in playoff race without QB Aaron Rodgers, who practiced this week. ... Rodgers broke collarbone on Oct. 15 at Minnesota. Packers are 2-4 without Rodgers, who could return next week against Carolina if he's medically cleared. ... Coach Mike McCarthy tried to keep team focused on winless Browns, saying "nothing else matters" but victory Sunday. ... QB Brett Hundley passed for 84 yards last week, but ran for career-best 66. He ranks first among NFL QBs with 8.38 yards per attempt. ... Rookie RB Jamaal Williams had season-high 113 yards against Bucs. ... Green Bay has scored league-high 47 points on opening drives. ...While Browns have lost close games, Packers have won five by eight points or less. ... Packers rushed for 199 yards last week on just 29 carries. ... Green Bay defence got seven sacks last week vs. Tampa Bay and has 16 in past four games. ... Packers making first trip to Cleveland since 2009. ... Packers are 11-2 in December games dating back to 2014. ... Browns coming off volatile few days — VP Sashi Brown was fired and owner Jimmy Haslam announced coach Hue Jackson returning in 2018 despite 1-27 record. ... Browns' front office could undergo more changes in weeks ahead. ... Browns WR Josh Gordon had four catches for 81 yards last week in first game since end of 2014 season. Gordon was targeted 11 times by rookie QB DeShone Kizer, who missed speedy receiver on some deep routes. ... Kizer has struggled with turnovers and accuracy. He leads league with 15 INTs and has completed league-low 52.5 per cent of passes. ... Browns' last win came on Dec. 24, 2016 and team is 4-45 since final month of 2014. ... David Njoku one of few positives this season. Leads team with four TD catches, most for Browns rookie TE. ... LB Joe Schobert has 113 tackles, tied for second most in league. ... Fantasy Tip: At times, Gordon looked like best player on field last week and could have huge day against Packers, who are dealing with injuries in secondary.

