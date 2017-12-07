Warren Moon denies claims in sexual harassment suit

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says claims in a lawsuit alleging he sexual harassed a female employee at his sports marketing company are "meritless."

The suit, which was filed Monday in Orange County, Calif., names Moon and Sports 1 Marketing as defendants.

Wendy Haskell, a former executive assistant to Moon at Sports 1 Marketing, alleges in the lawsuit that Moon required her to wear skimpy lingerie, share his bed during business trips and made unwanted sexual advances.

Haskell also alleges in the documents that Moon grabbed her crotch while she was sleeping on a recent business trip in Seattle.