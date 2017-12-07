Jese disciplined by Stoke after leaving bench early

STOKE, England — Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez has been disciplined by Stoke after leaving the substitutes' bench early and returning to the dressing room during a Premier League game.

Jese, who is on loan at Stoke from Paris Saint-Germain, appeared to be unhappy after manager Mark Hughes made his second and third substitutions in the 70th minute in the 2-1 win over Swansea last weekend.

Hughes said Jese has been the subject of disciplinary action, adding that "he's a little bit frustrated."

Jese has made just two appearances as a substitute after losing his place in the team at the end of October. He will be unavailable for the league game against Tottenham on Saturday because he has returned to Gran Canaria to be with his baby son Nyan, who was born prematurely.