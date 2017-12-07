Quebec hockey teen suspended for attacking ref

RIVIERE-DU-LOUP, Que. — A teenage hockey player from Quebec has been suspended for the rest of the season after using his stick to attack a referee in the neck area.

The incident occurred Nov. 23 in Riviere-du-Loup, northeast of Quebec City.

A disciplinary committee met with the teenager this week and handed down the suspension immediately.

"For us it's obviously a severe sanction but there have been precedents," Eric Turcotte, director of operations at Hockey Quebec-Chaudiere-Appalaches, said in an interview.

"The important thing is we don't have an incident in the future that is more serious and that leads to serious injury.

''Hockey is a game and, although it's an isolated incident, we want the sentence to be exemplary enough to serve as a deterrent to other young players."

The boy attacked the referee after the official had given him a 10-minute penalty.

He later visited the referee in hospital to apologize.

The teen had not played since because he was serving a suspension of several games.

