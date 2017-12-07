Former champ Pascal ready to hang up gloves

"I know it's not a title fight, but it's a big fight for me. Jean Pascal is a guy that I used to watch. I never would have thought that I would fight this guy."

Pascal, an attacking entertainer in the ring and flashy dresser and enthusiastic trash-talker out of it, will go out as one of Canada's top boxers of the modern era, perhaps a notch below heavyweight great Lennox Lewis but in there with Arturo Gatti, Otis Grant, Adonis Stevenson and other champions.

The Haiti native, whose family moved to Montreal when he was four, won gold at the 2002 Commonwealth Games and represented Canada at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

His first big international bout as a professional was an honourable defeat as he lost by decision to British super-middleweight champion Carl Froch in England in 2008.

Moving up to light heavyweight, he defeated Montreal-based Adrian Diaconu for the WBC title in June, 2009 and defended it four times, including a win over previous-unbeaten Chad Dawson, before being outwitted in his second bout with savvy veteran Hopkins in May, 2011.

Pascal took bad beatings in a pair of title attempts against "Krusher" Kovalev in 2015 and 2016. He has lost three of his last five fights, including a majority decision setback to Montreal-based Colombian Eleider Alvarez in June.

Getting back in the title picture looks unlikely, so it seems a good time to retire.

"The important thing is to have no regrets," said Pascal's trainer Stephan Larouche. "Jean is really motivated for this fight.

"If everything worked on merit, this fight would be in Montreal, but boxing rarely works on merit. Jean will fight as well as he can. He'll do his best. It's rare that an athlete can go out as a winner. If that's how it turns out, it's even better. I admire that. I'm one who likes it when boxers stop at the right time."

Pascal said one of the things he is most proud of is inspiring youngsters to take up the sport, especially in the Haitian community. But what he will do after boxing is up in the air.

"All good things come to an end," he said. "My boxing career is ending but I'm starting a new stage on my life."

— With files Frederic Daigle.

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press