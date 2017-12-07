10 things about the Liberal security bill

OTTAWA — The Liberal government's national security legislation, introduced in June, is being studied by the House of Commons public safety committee. The wide-ranging package would:

— Limit, but not scrap, a measure from the Harper Conservatives allowing the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to disrupt terror plots, not just gather information about them.

— Amend other contentious provisions of existing legislation that deal with information-sharing, terrorist propaganda and promotion of terrorism.

— Roll the functions of existing watchdogs into a super-agency known as the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency.