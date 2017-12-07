Toronto FC ready if needed for penalties

"After the loss last year, it was devastating but I knew that we were going to have another good year this year," Morrow said. "I knew that the team was still in intact and that we added some key pieces and got better. So that was very encouraging during the off-season to know that in 2017 we were going to have another strong run at it."

One major change this season is Alex Bono in goal for Toronto. Bono stopped two of six penalty kicks this year, including the playoffs. Clint Irwin, now Bono's backup, was No. 1 last Season.

Seattle 'keeper Stefan Frei has given up goals on five of six penalty kicks this season.

Here's a look at how the 2016 shootout went:

1. In front of Toronto's hardcore fans in the south stand, Jozy Altidore steps up first and sends a low right-footed into the corner to the right of a diving Stefan Frei. Toronto 1 Seattle 0.

2. Brad Evans sidefoots a shot to the left of Clint Irwin, who dives the wrong way. Toronto 1 Seattle 1.

3. Michael Bradley's right-footed shot, too close to the 'keeper, is saved by Frei. Toronto 1 Seattle 1.

4. Andreas Ivanschitz sends Irwin the wrong way, slots it into the corner to the 'keeper's left. Toronto 1 Seattle 2.

5. Frei guesses right but Benoit Cheyrou's left-footed shot is too high for him to reach. Toronto 2 Seattle 2.

6. This time Irwin guesses right, diving left to parry Alvaro Fernandez's poorly placed kick. Toronto 2 Seattle 2.

7. Will Johnson sends Frei the wrong way, slots a powerful right-footed shot low to the keeper's right. Toronto 3 Seattle 2.

8. Joevin Jones fires a left-footed shot high into the corner above a diving Irwin. Toronto 3 Seattle 3.

9. Drew Moor's low right-footed shot beats Frei to the corner. Toronto 4 Seattle 3.

10. Nicolas Lodeiro keeps the shootout alive with a left-footed shot high above a diving Irwin. Toronto 4 Seattle 4.

11. Frei dives left and Justin Morrow hammers the ball high and down the middle, only to see it thud off the crossbar. Toronto 4 Seattle 4.

12. With the championship on the line, Irwin dives left and Roman Torres fires a right-footed shot high to the right. Game over. Toronto 4 Seattle 5.

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press