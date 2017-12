Broncos skid at 8, home underdogs vs. Jets

"I'm just like, whatever works," McCown said. "Whatever gets us in the end zone. That's all that matters."

With four games left, the Broncos are in job-saving mode. General manager John Elway recently said on a local radio station that he's embarrassed by the current downfall. He added the coaching staff would finish out the season.

Jets coach Todd Bowles had some advice for his head coaching counterpart.

"Just keep your head down and work, get the guys better and go from there," Bowles said. "That's all we can do as coaches."

DYNAMIC DUO

Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse are the first pair of wide receivers in Jets history to each post consecutive games of 100 yards receiving since Don Maynard and George Sauer in 1967.

There have been only seven games in the NFL this season in which two wide receivers both had 100 yards receiving or more, and Anderson and Kearse are the only ones to accomplish it twice.

Anderson had his five-game touchdown streak stopped last Sunday against Kansas City, but the second-year receiver has seven this season.

Combined with Kearse, who has five TDs, they are tied for the third-most in the NFL by a receiving duo — behind only Houston's DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller (16) and Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster (15).

"We try to push each other, whether he's trying to push me or I'm trying to push him," Kearse said. "We're real competitive out there."

DEFENSIVE DEBACLE

Despite the victory against the Chiefs, the Jets had some serious flaws exposed in their defensive secondary. They gave up 474 yards, including 366 yards passing by Alex Smith.

The Kansas City quarterback threw four touchdown passes, two each to speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Smith also had a 70-yard run.

"We had a lot of issues, but that was the first time we didn't play well in a while," Bowles said of his secondary. "We'll get back at it and get to work and try to fix that next week (against Denver)."

THIRD DOWN SUCCESS

The Jets are second in the league in third down yards with 1,043, trailing only Philadelphia (1,229). What's more, the Jets have converted at a 40.2 per cent rate and have scored nine TDs on third down.

GRAND SCHEME

Anderson has rushed for 652 yards this season and has his eye on a 1,000-yard season. He needs to average 87 yards over the last four games to reach the plateau.

"Trying to go do that," Anderson said. "I need some things to run my way."

He had 15 carries in a 35-9 loss at Miami last weekend, while Jamaal Charles and Devontae Booker combined for five.

ERRANT SIEMIAN

Siemian has 13 interceptions this season, including three against the Dolphins.

"You want to make sure you don't miss a play and that's when bad things happen," Siemian said. "For me, I just go back to feeling the flow of the game and not trying to do too much."

___

AP Sports Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

___

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press