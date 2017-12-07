76ers agree trade Jahil Okafor, 2nd-round pick to Brooklyn

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have traded beleaguered centre Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets.

Okafor, the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft, was dropped from the rotation this season and has played only two games. The Sixers also sent guard Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round pick to the Nets for forward Trevor Booker.

Okafor has largely been considered a bust and he asked for a contract buyout once the Sixers declined to pick up his option. The Sixers declined to release Okafor for nothing and continued to shop the 6-foot-11 centre out of Duke and finally found a taker in the Nets.

Stauskas had played in only six games for the 76ers. Booker averaged 10.1 points for the Nets.