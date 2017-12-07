Clocked at 21.64 mph, Titans' Henry promises to be faster

The Titans led the AFC in rushing last season, and they rank seventh in the NFL in averaging 122.1 yards per game.

Robiskie says Henry has been lobbying to get the ball more early in games.

But the offensive co-ordinator has been using Murray more early with Henry as the crunching closer in the fourth quarter for the Titans (8-4).

"Those old guys are tired, exhausted, can't chase him, so he still fresh," Robiskie said. "As the game goes, Derrick gets stronger. You watch him run, watch him go, he gets stronger and stronger just like the other day."

The Arizona Cardinals (5-7) get the next chance to defend Henry and Murray. They rank ninth in the league, allowing only 99.5 yards rushing per game.

Coach Bruce Arians said their challenge isn't just Murray and Henry, but the threat of quarterback Marcus Mariota taking off as well.

"It just puts a lot of pressure on your defence to get prepared, because if you can't stop the power game you're going to have a long day," Arians said.

Henry also promised something else: A better celebration. He capped his long TD run by trying to leap up to the fans.

"I'm going to try to get up there instead of half-hanging on, trying not to fall off a cliff or something," Henry said.

NOTES: Titans LB Derrick Morgan (knee) and TE Delanie Walker (ankle) did not practice Thursday. CB Logan Ryan (concussion) practiced and WR Rishard Matthews (hamstring) practiced fully.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

By Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press