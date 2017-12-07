'Hard to beat anybody' when No. 5 Florida misses shots

Egor Koulechov, a graduate transfer from Rice who was lighting it up three weeks ago, has missed 15 of his last 18 shots from behind the arc.

"No way I saw this coming," White said. "We've tried to hammer the point home, especially in the past 48 hours: 'Let's make sure your first shot is a really good one.'"

Florida's tailspin started in Portland, Oregon, on Nov. 26. The Gators led top-ranked Duke by 17 points with 10 minutes remaining when defensive lapses and missed shots became the norm.

The Blue Devils rallied for a three-point victory, and White's team hasn't been the same since.

The Gators delivered a lacklustre effort in a 17-point loss to rival Florida State on Monday, a performance White called "the epitome of soft." Players, coaches and fans expected a rebound performance against Loyola-Chicago two nights later.

Instead, it was more of the same even though the effort was much improved.

"Just going up from here," forward Keith Stone said. "We have to go into practice with a better mindset, be positive and learn from this. We didn't come out with no energy, no nothing."

Florida has defensive help on the way, but senior centre John Egbunu won't be ready to return from a torn knee ligament for at least another month. And there is no guarantee Egbunu will be back to normal after taking nearly a year off.

"Making shots masks a lot of stuff," White said. "Maybe our guys didn't wholeheartedly believe when we're scoring over 100 and we're giving up 100 that we're not actually playing to our capability. Maybe our guys were a little bit overly comfortable with that."

White hopes his guys will now understand that there are other ways to atone for misses, like rebounding, playing defence and getting loose balls.

"What I'm trying to hammer home is we could have won the game and gone 0-for-19 if we fix these other things," he said, noting his team's confidence and body language have to improve even if shooting doesn't. "You make your first five shots Saturday, I bet we look differently.

"We have to get in the gym. We have to take better shots. We have to help each other get open. If we start out 0 for 5, we have to have more mental toughness to be able to make sure we continue to keep taking good ones and continue to have confidence in ourselves. We've proven we can shoot at a high level, and it's right there in front of us. Step up and make shots."

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Mark Long, The Associated Press