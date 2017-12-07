No. 21 Purdue dominates Valparaiso 80-50

"I thought we were ready to play tonight. I think there's a lot of things that are out of your control sometimes, in terms of your guys and being ready or not being ready," Painter said. "You just have to be hooked up. You have to be ready. You just can't show up. You've got to be able to go out there and play (hard). As a coach, you've got to use anything that you can to get those guys to understand, 'Hey, Valpo is 8-0 — they're a good team.'"

The Boilermakers opened the second half with an 8-2 run and led by as many as 32 points during the final 20 minutes. Purdue shot 45 per cent (28 of 62) with 16 of its 28 field goals coming by way of an assist.

Valparaiso shot 33 per cent (20 of 60). The Crusaders remain winless at Purdue and hold a 2-15 record all-time against the Boilermakers.

"We got outplayed by a really good team," Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. "In the first half, I think it was after the second media timeout, we couldn't buy a basket for a very long time. I thought we looked a little bit more like ourselves in the second half. We're going to break down the film. We've got to learn from it."

ONE MORE WIN

Painter is one win from notching the 300th of his career. The Purdue alum will have an opportunity this weekend to get the milestone win at home inside Mackey Arena, where the Boilermakers have won 13 straight games.

BIG PICTURE

The Boilermakers took care of each of their early Big Ten Conference opponents last week. Purdue has four more non-conference opponents before continuing Big Ten play, including a matchup with Butler in the annual Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 16.

UP NEXT

Purdue hosts IUPUI on Sunday.

Valparaiso visits Ball State on Saturday.

