Durr, No. 4 Louisville shut down Vanderbilt 79-57

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Aside from Bell and freshman Chelsie Hall, who finished with 16 points, the Commodores struggled mightily against Louisville. The rest of the team combined to go 7 for 24 from the field.

Louisville: The Cardinals continued their sharp free throw shooting. After entering the game seventh in the country making 78.3 per cent of their free throws, the Cardinals improved on that mark by making 19 of 22. Louisville shot just 69.2 per cent from the free throw line last season.

Durr, who made 9 of 10, and Fuehring, who made all six of her free throws, said it's been a point of emphasis for the team this season.

"We know that free throws do win games," Durr said. "We take a lot of pride in that."

TURNING POINT

Jazmine Jones only finished with three points for Louisville, but they were the points that ignited the Cardinals comeback. She was fouled on her putback of a miss by Myisha Hines-Allen, and as she got off the court, she began to pump her fists to get the crowd back in the game.

She made the free throw to cut the Vanderbilt lead to 31-29 with 5:08 left in the first half. The Commodores scored on their next possession, but it was all Louisville from there.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Bell's 3-pointer in the third period not only ended the drought, but it kept Vanderbilt from setting a record for futility. The Commodores worst quarter ever came against Georgia in the SEC Tournament, when they scored just two points on March 3, 2016. Thursday's four-point third quarter represents the Commodores third-worst period since the NCAA went to quarters for the start of the 2015-16 season.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores won't play for nine days as final exams approach. They return to action on Dec. 16 when they host Memphis, the first of four straight home games to end their non-conference schedule.

Louisville: The Cardinals again have just one day between games as they will host Middle Tennessee on Saturday. The Blue Raiders beat Vanderbilt 65-54 in Nashville on Nov. 10.

By Steve Bittenbender, The Associated Press