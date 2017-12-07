Wright has career-high 31, leads SC State over D-III Brevard

ORANGBURG, S.C. — Donte Wright had a career-high 31 points as South Carolina State thrashed Division III Brevard 93-65 on Thursday night.

Wright, who had been averaging 12.9 points a game, nailed 7 of 13 from distance to finish 11 of 19 from the field. Damani Applewhite was 7 of 8 from the floor for 14 points and Ozante Fields hit 6 of 8 for 12 points as the Bulldogs (2-8) shot 61 per cent (36 of 59) from the floor. They also drilled 11 of 23 from long range.

South Carolina State limited Brevard to 22-of-54 (41 per cent) shooting.

Stevie Williams led Brevard with 16 points, Shelby Parris added 11 and Divese Carson chipped in 10.