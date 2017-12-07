New Orleans' Kamara ruled out with concussion

ATLANTA — The New Orleans Saints were without running back Alvin Kamara and their top two left guards in the second half Thursday night against Atlanta.
New Orleans also lost three starters on defence.
Kamara was hurt when he caught a pass for a 4-yard loss and his helmet collided with Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. Kamara walked into the tunnel to be evaluated. He was later ruled out.
Guard Senio Kelemete, filling in for starter Andrus Peat, left with a concussion and did not return. Josh LeRibeus, the backup centre, replaced Kelemete. Peat was ruled out before the game with a groin injury.
Without Kamara, the Saints lose a runner with seven touchdowns and a 7-yard average on 86 attempts. In the passing game, Kamara has averaged 10.4 yards on 59 catches.
The Saints' defence lost linebacker A.J. Klein in the first half with a groin injury. Starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson left with an ankle injury and was ruled out. Strong safety Kenny Vaccaro was out with a groin injury.
By The Associated Press
