New Orleans' Kamara ruled out with concussion

ATLANTA — The New Orleans Saints were without running back Alvin Kamara and their top two left guards in the second half Thursday night against Atlanta.

New Orleans also lost three starters on defence.

Kamara was hurt when he caught a pass for a 4-yard loss and his helmet collided with Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. Kamara walked into the tunnel to be evaluated. He was later ruled out.

Guard Senio Kelemete, filling in for starter Andrus Peat, left with a concussion and did not return. Josh LeRibeus, the backup centre, replaced Kelemete. Peat was ruled out before the game with a groin injury.