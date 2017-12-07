Surging Chargers focused on Washington, not playoff chase

"We do have like a 1 per cent chance, so I'm going to play believing that ... if we can do our part, who knows?" Cousins said. "In theory, we do still have something to play for, and that's enough for me."

Here are more things to watch in the franchises' 11th meeting:

KIRK BEWARE: Cousins' greatest challenge could be staying upright under the pressure of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram , the Chargers' dynamic pass-rushing duo. They've combined for 20 of the Chargers' 35 sacks already this season, while Cousins has been sacked 35 times behind an injury-plagued offensive line.

Los Angeles defensive co-ordinator Gus Bradley is an aggressive blitzer on third downs, and that has played a big role in a strong series of defensive performances by the Bolts, who haven't allowed more than 27 points in a game all season.

"I think they have had more interceptions (15) than they've allowed touchdown passes (13)," Cousins said. "I've got to believe that a lot of the credit does go to the pass rush and then works back from there."

KEENAN'S COUSIN: Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will attempt to become the first player in NFL history to make at least 10 catches for at least 100 yards and one touchdown in four consecutive games.

But LA's star playmaker also will be thinking about his cousin, Redskins receiver Maurice Harris, who made a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch against Minnesota last month in his season debut.

Harris isn't likely to have a big impact Sunday after sustaining a concussion last week, but Allen will be looking for him. "We have been doing it our whole life, so we always knew we could play at a high level," Allen said. "I just think he needs the chance, and I think he showed it against the Vikings when he did get the chance."

REED UNLIKELY: Washington's most important offensive playmaker, tight end Jordan Reed, is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game with a strained right hamstring. Reed only has 27 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns during a lost season that coach Jay Gruden called incomplete. "Jordan is a big-time player for us and when he's not out there, it has an effect on what we do," Gruden said. "Any time you lose a player of that magnitude, as gifted as he is talent-wise, it's going to have a little bit of an effect."

QUICK TURNAROUND: Although the temptation could be strong this week, the Chargers insist they won't be looking ahead to their trip to Kansas City next Saturday for a key game in the AFC West race. "(Washington) is a playoff-calibre team," Rivers said. "Let's find a way, and then we know how exciting next Saturday will be."

LINEBACKERS IN LIMBO: The Redskins are already without inside linebackers Mason Foster and Will Compton, and Zach Brown and Martrell Spaight have dealt with injuries.

Brown said Washington has "got probably a whole team on injured reserve right now" but doesn't want it to be an excuse. "I've never had all that guys get hurt on the inside like that," Brown said. "You've got to know your job ... You've got to know what you're supposed to do."

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno in Washington contributed to this report.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press