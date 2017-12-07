Smith, Miller lead UNC Greensboro past Elon 75-44

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Marvin Smith and Isaiah Miller each scored 12 points and UNC Greensboro rolled to a 75-44 victory over Elon on Thursday night.

Smith was 5 of 9 from the floor and made two 3-pointers and Miller was 5-of-7 shooting. UNC Greensboro (6-3), which is 5-0 at home, was 31 of 58 from the field (53.4 per cent), but missed 17 3-pointers.

Tyler Seibring scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Phoenix (6-4), who shot 35 per cent from the floor and was just 4-of-28 shooting from long range.

The Spartans had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and build a 35-19 halftime lead. Elon pulled to 38-27 early in the second half. Demetrius Troy, Francis Alonso, Smith, and Jordy Kuiper each made a 3-pointer for a 12-0 surge for the Spartans and they cruised from there.