Eagles TE Zach Ertz practices, still in concussion protocol

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has returned to practice on a limited basis.

Ertz is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, but he joined his teammates for their workout at Angel Stadium on Thursday.

Ertz took a big hit in the Eagles' loss at Seattle last weekend. He hopes to play Sunday when Philadelphia (10-2) visits the Los Angeles Rams (9-3), and his return to practice suggests a reason to be hopeful.

Ertz was born in Orange County. He is the Eagles' leading receiver with 57 catches for 663 yards and seven touchdowns.