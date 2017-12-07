Lee, Mojica combine for 42 points, Drexel holds off La Salle

PHILADELPHIA — Kurk Lee and Sammy Mojica combined for 42 points as Drexel jumped out to an early lead and then held off La Salle for a 72-70 victory on Thursday night.

Drexel (5-4) cruised to a 43-30 halftime advantage before La Salle rallied late. Isiah Deas scored eight straight unanswered points to pull the Explorers to 67-65 with 3:52 remaining in the game.

Lee had a free throw and a layup and Austin Williams added a jumper for a 72-68 lead with 1:40 left. La Salle's B.J. Johnson made two free throws for the final score. Deas missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

Lee nailed 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points with Mojica adding 19. Austin Williams added 16 points with seven rebounds for Drexel, which had lost three straight before flipping it to a three-game winning streak.