No. 10 WVU beats archrival Pitt 73-52

"They are a very good team," Pitt coach Suzie McConnell-Serio said. "Mike Carey is a very good coach and you can see why they are the number 10 team in the country."

BIG PICTURE

The Panthers will need to go back to the drawing board after their third straight loss. Pitt will get another chance to take down a regional rival with Penn State on the schedule on Dec. 17.

The Mountaineers will remain undefeated and hold bragging rights over rivals Virginia Tech and Pitt and should cruise until Big 12 play starts with home games against Coppin State, Radford, Morgan State and Morehead State.

RIVALRY REVIVAL

The Backyard Brawl returned to the hardwood after being dormant for five years. The WVU-Pitt series was a fixture across all sports while both schools competed in the Big East Conference between 1995 and 2012. The rivalry has been renewed in men's and women's soccer for this year and next year and the football series is set to resume in 2022.

"None of these girls ever played Pitt so they don't know," Carey said. "I was talking to their coach before the game and she was trying to get her girls fired up. They didn't know anything about West Virginia."

DOUBLE-DOUBLE FIGURES

Muldrow registered her fifth double-double of the season and 14th of her career. The senior forward has scored in double figures in nine straight games and 36 of her last 40.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Expect the Mountaineers to remain in the top 10 of the AP Top 25, but don't be surprised if they don't go up unless No. 7 UCLA or No. 9 Oregon lose this weekend.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh begins a three-game home stand against UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

West Virginia plays host to Coppin State on Sunday.

By John Lowe, The Associated Press