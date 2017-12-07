Stamkos has 3 points, Lightning beat Avalanche 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning became the first NHL team with 20 wins by defeating the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night.

Stamkos, who entered with one goal and two assists over his previous eight games, got his 12th goal early in the first. He also assisted on Vladislav Namestnikov's tiebreaking goal at 8:09 of the second and Alex Killorn's third of the season 4:57 into the third.

Chris Kunitz and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning, and backup Peter Budaj made 28 saves in his fifth game this season.

Colorado left wing Gabriel Landeskog, back in the lineup after serving a four-game suspension for cross-checking Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk in the head on Nov. 25, eluded Nikita Kucherov and scored on his first shift 1:21 into the game.