OHL Roundup: Petes edge Wolves 5-4 in OT

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Jonathan Ang knocked in the winning power-play goal 1:36 into overtime as the Peterborough Petes beat the Sudbury Wolves 5-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Thursday.

Christopher Paquette scored twice and Nikita Korostelev and Zach Gallant also scored for the Petes (15-13-1).

Dmitry Sokolov, Dawson Baker, Michael Pezzetta and Kirill Nizhnikov scored for Sudbury (9-16-5).

Dylan Wells turned aside 24 shots for Peterborough. Mario Culina made 23 saves for the Wolves.