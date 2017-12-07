Govan has 24 points, 16 boards as Georgetown beats Howard

WASHINGTON — Jessie Govan scored 24 points and tied his career-best with 16 rebounds as Georgetown jumped out to an early lead and then held off Howard 81-67 on Thursday night to remain undefeated.

Govan was 9 of 15 from the floor with three blocks and collected his fifth double-double of the season. Kaleb Johnson had a perfect night, hitting all six field goal attempts, drilling two from distance, and going 4 for 4 at the line for 18 points. Marcus Derrickson added 16 points with nine rebounds.

Govan, Johnson and Derrickson hit double figures in the first half as the Hoyas (7-0) never trailed, sprinting to a 46-30 halftime advantage.

Trailing 64-44, RJ Cole drilled a 3-pointer to start a 21-6 rally as Howard closed to 70-65 with 4:06 remaining. Howard nailed five treys in that stretch. Johnson answered with a layup and Derrickson drilled a 3 as Georgetown pulled away for the win.