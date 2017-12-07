Brandon Ingram hit 3-pointer to lift Lakers over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Ingram made the winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left and finished with 21 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson each added 16 points to help the Lakers snap a five-game skid.

Joel Embiid scored 33 points, and Ben Simmons had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists for Philadelphia.

The 76ers overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to tie it on Embiid's two free throws with 39.8 seconds remaining. Lonzo Ball missed a 3 on Los Angeles' ensuing possession, and Embiid then missed a chance to give Philadelphia the lead.