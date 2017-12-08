Kings beat Senators for 7th straight win

Still, the Kings took some solace in knowing they had managed to win while not playing at their best.

"We had some really good areas but I think we have a lot to overcome, and a lot to get better at," Brown said. "We gave up a lot of shots. Darcy made some huge saves that kept us even."

Despite their rough stretch, the Senators have been in most games. And after having been shut out in their previous two — including Wednesday in Anaheim — they tried to take something positive out of getting one point for forcing overtime.

"I thought we played really well," Ottawa's Cody Ceci said. "This is one of the top teams in the league. We're coming in of a back-to-back and we held our own. I guess that's a positive we can take out of it.

"It's been a little rough lately, but I think we're headed in the right direction. I think we played a lot harder and a lot more intense."

NOTES: The Kings acquired D Jordan Subban from the Vancouver Canucks for F Nic Dowd in a trade announced after the game. ... The seven consecutive victories is the longest winning streak in the NHL this season and the longest for the Kings since Oct. 16-31, 2015 (also seven). ... The Senators went over 154 minutes without a goal until Duchene scored in the first period. ... Boucher did not appear happy about the way the Senators broke down on Doughty's final goal, but overall was pleased with their effort: "We had 40 shots on the opponent, a team that's very good at defending. The effort was more than there." ... Ottawa has won three times in its last 18 games in Los Angeles. ... The Kings' 19 wins through 30 games are the second most in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Senators: Will play the sixth of seven consecutive road games Saturday in San Jose.

Kings: Wrap up a three-game homestand Saturday against Carolina.

