Shiffrin fastest in foggy slalom leg of World Cup combined

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Mikaela Shiffrin took the lead in the fog-shrouded slalom leg of a World Cup combined on Friday.

The overall World Cup leader from the United States was 0.39 seconds ahead of Swiss rival Wendy Holdener. Holdener won the combined in St. Moritz at the world championships in February.

The race order was switched to run slalom first because fog and strong winds made the super-G course too dangerous. The super-G start was pushed back to 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) to give the visibility a chance to improve.

Shiffrin trailed after almost losing her balance though the first steep section, then gained time lower down.

In third place, world silver medallist Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was 1.21 seconds behind the American.

Lindsey Vonn placed 25th and has 3.33 seconds to make up in the speed event.

"An interesting morning for sure," Vonn said. "I don't foresee the super-G being able to happen, it's so foggy. You can't even free ski down the hill."

For the first time since March 2015, former Olympic champion Julia Mancuso started a World Cup race. She finished almost eight seconds behind the leader.

"It was fun to be back in the start and I made it to the finish," said Mancuso, who was returning from hip surgery. "Today was not the result of my injury, it was the result of lack of training."

Mancuso, who has won medals in three straight Olympics, is targeting the super-G event to make the U.S. team for the Pyeongchang Games.