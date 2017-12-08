World Cup combined event cancelled because of weather

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — A World Cup combined event was cancelled Friday because of weather, shortly after Mikaela Shiffrin had been fastest in the opening slalom run.

Thick fog wiped away Shiffrin's chances of adding to her overall lead in the standings after organizers first pushed back the super-G start time and then decided to scrap it.

Lindsey Vonn wasn't surprised.

"I don't foresee the super-G being able to happen, it's so foggy," Vonn had said after placing 25th in slalom, 3.33 seconds behind her American teammate. "You can't even free ski down the hill."

Organizers tried to defy the gloomy forecast by flipping the race order. Fog and strong winds higher up the hill had made the super-G course too dangerous in the morning.

Shiffrin did not have the cleanest slalom run, but she finished 0.39 seconds ahead of Swiss rival Wendy Holdener. In February, Holdener won the combined gold medal when St. Moritz hosted the world championships.

Shiffrin trailed after almost losing her balance though the first steep section after a start on flat terrain, then gained time lower down.

In third place, world silver medallist Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was 1.21 seconds back.

Still, Shiffrin can still look with confidence to the weekend — two more super-G races are scheduled — after placing fifth in the speed discipline last Sunday in Lake Louise, Canada.

For the first time since March 2015, former Olympic champion Julia Mancuso started a World Cup race. She finished almost eight seconds behind the leader.