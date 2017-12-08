Merseyside Derby: Allardyce effect already clear at Everton

"Good organization. Clear structure. Set-pieces at the highest level," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday when asked what his team should expect from Allardyce's Everton on Sunday.

"Everyone knows how Sam Allardyce teams play football, in moments like this. He has all my respect, 100 per cent."

That despite Allardyce, when manager of Sunderland, calling Klopp a "soft German" after they became embroiled in a heated exchange on the touchline during Liverpool's 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light in December 2015.

Klopp said just last week that he has "kind of a history" with Allardyce.

"One of the most experienced, if not the most experienced, managers in the Premier League," Klopp added on Friday. "I played him now, when we meet on Sunday, in three different clubs already and I am only two years here. At each club, he did the job. Obviously, he is very successful and we know what we will get. That doesn't make it easier, to be honest, because all Sam Allarydce teams are difficult to play."

Gylfi Sigurdsson is in his best form since joining Everton from Swansea and, with his delivery from corners and free kicks, is set to play a key role on Sunday.

"He's is born to deliver set-pieces," Klopp said of Sigurdsson.

Allardyce should also continue with young striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front ahead of fellow striker Omar Niasse, who has more goals this season but isn't as troublesome at set-pieces.

Most importantly, Allardyce will want to see his defence stand up to Liverpool's exhilarating attack, which could again feature the "Fab Four" of Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Everton hasn't conceded a goal under Allarydce, who places much emphasis on getting his defence right first and foremost when joining a new club.

