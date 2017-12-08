Peru captain Paolo Guerrero to miss World Cup, banned 1 year

ZURICH — Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will miss the World Cup after being banned by FIFA for one year because of a positive test for cocaine.

The suspension imposed by the FIFA disciplinary committee covers "all types of matches" and was backdated to start on Nov. 3, soccer's governing body said Friday.

The 33-year-old Guerrero tested positive for "cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine," a banned stimulant, after a World Cup qualifying game in Argentina on Oct. 5.

He can appeal to FIFA to overturn the ban. If that fails, Guerrero and the Peruvian soccer federation have a further legal route at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.