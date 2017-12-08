FIFA bans Peru captain Guerrero for 1 year in doping case

ZURICH — FIFA has banned Peru captain Paolo Guerrero for one year after a positive test for cocaine, forcing the forward to miss the World Cup.

FIFA says the suspension covers "all types of matches" and was backdated to start on Nov. 3.

Guerrero tested positive for "cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine" after a World Cup qualifying game in Argentina on Oct. 5.

He can appeal to FIFA, and later at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.