Todt re-elected unopposed as FIA president

PARIS — Jean Todt has been re-elected unopposed for a third term as FIA president.

FIA says in a statement on Friday that the 71-year-old Frenchman was handed a third and final four-year term in office by a unanimous show of hands during its general assembly.

Todt won his first term in 2009 when he defeated Ari Vatanen after getting backing from outgoing president Max Mosley and Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone.

By The Associated Press