US skater Chen edges Japan's Uno to win Grand Prix Final

NAGOYA, Japan — Nathan Chen held on to his lead from the short program to edge Shoma Uno and win the figure skating Grand Prix Final on Friday.

Skating to "Mao's Last Dancer," Chen landed three of five attempted quad jumps in his free program.

Uno, two points behind Chen after the short program on Thursday, won the free skate but it wasn't enough to overtake Chen, who finished a half point ahead with a total of 286.51 points.

Russian skater Mikhail Kolyada was third with 282.00.