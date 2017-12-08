Hamilton’s Mohawk tops McMaster in girls basketball classic at Glendale

For the second straight season, Team Mohawk topped Team McMaster at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board girls basketball all-star classic game.

Mohawk earned a 78-70 win at Glendale Secondary School.

Saltfleet’s Kate McPhail was the game’s top scorer with 23 points, while Jenna Button of Dundas Valley had 10 in the win for Team Mohawk. Heidi Nelson of Westdale had 12 points on the losing side for Team McMaster.

Similar to last season, Team Mohawk held the advantage all night, earning a slim 12-10 lead after the first quarter and then building a seven-point 39-32 lead at the half.

Westdale swept the player of the game awards with Clare Sutherland-Case earning honours for Team Mohawk, while Amy Stinson was the top player for McMaster.

The game featured 26 of the city’s top student-athlete basketball players from the Hamilton public school board. It also was the second year the event was staged celebrating and highlighting girls basketball in Hamilton.

As well, this year was the second version in which the school board teamed up with Mohawk College and McMaster University to host the game. Both post-secondary institutions provided varsity student-athletes to help coach and head coaches were on hand postgame to present awards.

Team McMaster included Paige Bell and Jessica Holmes from Ancaster High; Taylor Cumming from Dundas Valley; Belma Boskovic from Glendale; Natasha Centurione of Orchard Park, Sofia Djurcic from Saltfleet; Abigail Oates from Sherwood; Waterdown’s Olivia Baker and Elizabeth Howlett; and Heidi Nelson, Jordan Denkers, Taylor Marof and Amy Stinson from Westdale. Team McMaster was coached by Hilary Hanaka and Erin Burns.

Team Mohawk College featured Tori Cramm from Ancaster High; Jenna Button from Dundas Valley; Glendale’s Tawny Yates; Saltfleet’s Quinn Hardy and Kate McPhail; Amber Hewitt from Sherwood; Sir Allan MacNab’s Kyra Guzylak-Messam; Tionna Hull and Ruby Espinoza from Sir John A. Macdonald; Brittney O’Rourke from Sir Winston Churchill; Waterdown’s Elise Euale; and Westdale’s Patyon Marof and Claire Sutherland-Case

Coaches for Team McMaser were Stef Hrymak, Shanien O’Neil, Jasmin Kucic and Emilee Champigny.

