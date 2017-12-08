Better reliability and team harmony keys to Hamilton's title

"For me it was a lucky moment," Bottas said on Friday at an event hosted by FIA. "I called Toto. I just wanted to make sure they knew I wanted to be in this team."

Hamilton claims to enjoy "perfect harmony" with Bottas. When asked to compare him with Rosberg, Hamilton was curt.

"I wouldn't compare them, I have no plans to," Hamilton said.

On Bottas, he added, "There's an incredible amount of respect between us. Ultimately we want to win the right way by being the fastest on the track. There's nothing happening in the background, he's not trying to do it any other way."

Bottas won three races and finished 58 points behind Hamilton in third place.

"He's very strong in his mind," Hamilton said. "I'm anticipating he's going to be even stronger next year, so I had better stay on my toes."

Although Hamilton's winning margin over Vettel was comfortable, the contest was tense until Vettel's unexpected dip.

Hamilton trailed Vettel at the summer break and, after moving narrowly ahead, looked set to fall behind again in September at the Singapore Grand Prix. Vettel was starting from pole alongside teammate Kimi Raikkonen on a sinewy street circuit more suited to Ferrari. Furthermore, Hamilton was starting fifth.

It was the perfect scenario for Vettel to regain the championship lead.

But Vettel crashed trying to cut off Max Verstappen, causing a four-car collision that took them both out along with Raikkonen and McLaren's Fernando Alonso.

It was the soccer equivalent of Vettel, a four-time F1 champion, scoring an own goal.

Hamilton won to move 28 points ahead overall. Vettel was then hampered by reliability woes, finishing fourth in Malaysia and failing to score in Japan.

"I don't know whether or not if we would have won the championship (otherwise)," Hamilton said. "They lost a ton of points in those races, and at the race in Baku (Azerbaijan) where (Vettel) lost a potential win."

Although Vettel finished fourth in Baku in late June and Hamilton was fifth, he wasted valuable points after being hit with a time penalty. Irritated by what he perceived to be Hamilton's deliberately slow driving behind a safety car — known in F1 as brake-testing — Vettel accelerated and swerved into the left side of his Mercedes.

"I'm sure he's learned a lot," Hamilton said of Vettel. "I can't expect him to make the same mistakes next year."

Vettel said on Friday his Baku rashness left him feeling worse than his Singapore slump.

