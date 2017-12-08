Hawks request waivers on little-used Nicolas Brussino

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on swingman Nicolas Brussino, who played sparingly in four games.

The 6-foot-7 guard-forward was claimed off waivers by the Hawks in July after playing 54 games for Dallas last season.

Even on a rebuilding team that is just 5-19, Brussino never earned much time. He failed to score in just under 10 minutes.

Brussino also played eight games with Atlanta's NBA G-League affiliate in Erie.