Hawks request waivers on little-used Nicolas Brussino

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on swingman Nicolas Brussino, who played sparingly in four games.
The 6-foot-7 guard-forward was claimed off waivers by the Hawks in July after playing 54 games for Dallas last season.
Even on a rebuilding team that is just 5-19, Brussino never earned much time. He failed to score in just under 10 minutes.
Brussino also played eight games with Atlanta's NBA G-League affiliate in Erie.
The Hawks announced the move Friday.
By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
