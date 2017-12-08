Nadal and Muguruza win ITF player of the year awards

LONDON — Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza have won the International Tennis Federation's player of the year awards.

At 31, Nadal becomes the oldest ITF men's world champion after a season in which he won a 10th French Open and a third U.S. Open.

The Spaniard also became the oldest player to finish the year at No. 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

Muguruza dropped only one set en route to her first Wimbledon title and finished the year at No. 2 behind Simona Halep.