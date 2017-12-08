With 14-game skid over, Army eyes 2nd straight win over Navy

Quarterback Zach Abey, who made his first college start last year against Army, has a team-best 1,322 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns along with seven TD passes. The speedy Malcolm Perry, who has 1,437 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns, has also seen time under centre.

"People ask because you lost last year, do you want to win more?" said Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, who is 8-1 against Army. "It never changes. There's no added motivation. It's Army."

Things to watch for in the 87th Army-Navy matchup in Philadelphia and 13th at Lincoln Financial Field:

COVETED TROPHY: For the first time since 2012, the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy is on the line. It's presented annually to the winner of the round robin between the three major service academies. Army (21-0) and Navy (48-45) both beat Air Force. Navy has held the trophy 10 of the past 14 years, last in 2015. Army hasn't had it since 1996.

WHAT A RUSH: Snow may not affect these triple-option offences that much. Army enters No. 1 in the nation at 368.1 yards rushing per game. Navy is No. 2 at 347.5 yards. Army has completed 18 passes all season, in 60 attempts. Navy is 41 of 99 through the air. "If it wasn't for the commercials, this would be a really, really fast game," Niumatalolo said.

TRYING TIME: Navy offensive co-ordinator Ivin Jasper missed a practice this week after his 14-year-old son, awaiting a heart transplant, was hospitalized.

PERFECT NO MORE: Navy had been 12-0 at Lincoln Financial Field, including 10-0 against Army, until a 34-26 loss to Temple on Nov. 2 at the home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Army beat Temple 31-28 in overtime at home on Oct. 21.

PAGEANTRY: Pregame festivities begin three hours before kickoff with the march-on of the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen. "My favourite part is running out of the tunnel and seeing the jets or Apache (helicopters) flying over," Army senior defensive end John Voit said. "I'm going to soak that in as much as I can."

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS: The days of simple jerseys and gold helmets for all are gone. Navy will wear all blue in tribute to the Blue Angels flying team that includes helmets depicting the Delta Formation and a number font similar to the tail of a F/A-18 Hornet aircraft. Army will be in all-white in a nod to the 10th Mountain Division of World War II, also known as the Pando Commandos. Cleats include the mascot, a panda on skis.

By Mike Cranston, The Associated Press