Plenty on the line in MLS Cup final

"We've shown and proven that we can win ugly, we can win pretty, we can win 1-0, we can win 5-0, we can win 5-3. It doesn't matter," said the defender.

"And so for us, it's been about advancing, advancing, advancing and giving ourselves the chance to lift a trophy. To do that, you've just got to make it the final. And we like our chances at home."

Coach Greg Vanney's ability to change tactics on the fly has been a big plus for Toronto.

Both sides moved to improve their lineup this season.

Defenders Kelvin Leerdam and Nouhou Tolo, midfielders Victor Rodriguez, Gustav Svensson and Harry Shipp and forward Will Bruin have all added to the Sounders' toolbox.

Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer gets centre back — and penalty shootout hero — Roman Torres back from suspension for the final. Torres lines up beside Chad Marshall in a robust defence that boasts both experience and physicality.

With injured captain Osvaldo Alonso still unavailable, Schmetzer will likely return Svensson to a holding midfielder role. He has also played Nicolas Lodeiro in that role, deploying the talented Uruguayan further back.

Toronto has also made changes this season. Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez has added creativity and flair while French-born Congolese international Chris Mavinga has solidified the backline. New No. 1 goalkeeper Alex Bono is an athletic shot-stopper.

Toronto has fewer personnel questions, with striker Jozy Altidore insisting he will play despite a rolled ankle suffered in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final Nov. 29.

A healthy Altidore has been a beast of late, with seven goals since Aug. 24.

Steven Beitashour, with his superior defensive skills, is likely to retain his right wingback position over Nicolas Hasler. While Vanney opted for Jonathan Osorio over Marky Delgado to start last time out, Delgado's ability to move the ball may well get him back in the starting 11.

Who scores first will have a huge upper hand, especially if it is the home side. Toronto led the league during the regular season with a .909 winning percentage (19-1-2) when scoring first. That's primarily because opponents, when down a goal, have to press which leaves space and opportunity for Toronto to counter-attack.

With captain Michael Bradley, Vazquez and Delgado in midfield, Toronto can move the ball quickly. And Altidore and strike partner Sebastian Giovinco can cause havoc on the move.

Seattle ranked fifth when scoring first (.806, 12-1-5).

While Giovinco continues to be a free kick threat from anywhere around the box, injuries and suspension have seemingly robbed the elusive Italian of momentum in recent weeks.

Suffering cramps, he had to be subbed off in the 103rd minute of last year's final. But Toronto all but wrapped him in cotton wool in the final days of the regular season to prepare him for the playoffs.

Toronto will look for Giovinco to return to top form, tormenting defenders and threatening every time he touches the ball. And teams that chop him down near the penalty box run the risk of some free kick magic from the mercurial Italian.

While Vanney correctly noted that TFC had a more challenging playoff road in the East than Seattle had in the West, the Sounders defence has been formidable of late.

Including its four previous playoff games, Seattle has not allowed a goal in six straight matches, a 542-minute stretch that dates back to a 2-0 loss in Philadelphia on Oct. 1.

In post-season play alone, Seattle's shutout run dates back even longer to the second leg of the 2016 Western Conference final against the Colorado Rapids — a Kevin Doyle strike Nov. 22, 2016, that deflected in off Marshall.

The 647 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal is the longest in MLS playoff.

Stefan Frei, who did not play in Game 1 of this year's Western Conference final against Houston because of a hamstring strain, has posted five straight playoff shutouts. Over his career, he has blanked the opposition in eight of his 16 playoff games, including seven of nine over the last two years.

Frei's personal shutout streak in the post-season stands at an MLS-record 557 minutes.

The Sounders, who started the season with a poor 2-5-4 run, have not lost since Oct. 1 (5-0-1) and have been beaten just twice since June 28 (12-2-6).

Toronto has outscored its opposition 3-2 in its four tightly contested playoff games, posting two shutouts along the way. It has not conceded in 216 minutes.

Clubs with a chance to repeat as MLS Cup champions are 3-1 in the final. Losing finalists who get back to the championship game the next season are 2-3, with three straight losses.

There are myriad of subplots, including Vanney's ill-fortune over the years in MLS Cups. The MLS coach of the year has lost three finals as a player and one as coach. Two of those were decided in extra time and one on penalties.

Toronto (20-5-9) finished 16 points ahead of Seattle (14-9-11) in the regular season and beat the Sounders 1-0 in Seattle in May in their lone regular-season meeting. Altidore's penalty kick won the day for Toronto which left Giovinco, Vazquez, Zavaleta and Beitashour at home.

The two teams will wear their primary home uniforms — all-red for Toronto and green shirts with blue shorts for Seattle.

Allen Chapman, named referee of the year in 2017, takes charge of his first MLS Cup final.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press