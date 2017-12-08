AP Source: Oregon to promote Cristobal to head coach

Oregon will promote offensive co-ordinator Mario Cristobal to head coach, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because a deal and announcement were still being finalized. Cristobal was co-offensive co-ordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon this past season and was named interim coach on Tuesday when Willie Taggart left to become head coach at Florida State.

NBC Sports Northwest was first to report Oregon had decided to promote Cristobal.

Before coming to Eugene, Oregon, with Taggart, Cristobal had spent four seasons as offensive line coach at Alabama. He has six seasons of head coaching experience at Florida International, where he went 27-47, including 20-26 in conference, with two bowl appearances from 2007-12.