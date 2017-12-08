East Tennessee State's Torbush announces retirement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State coach Carl Torbush has announced his retirement.

The 66-year-old Torbush had been ETSU's coach since the school relaunched its football program in 2015 after shutting it down for financial reasons in 2003. Torbush led ETSU to an 11-22 record in three seasons, including a 4-7 mark this season.

Torbush owns an overall head coaching record of 31-48 in seven years. He coached Louisiana Tech in 1987 and North Carolina from 1998-2000. He also was a defensive co-ordinator at six different Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

At a Friday news conference, Torbush said that "I don't want to be 72 and coaching football. I want to be able to enjoy football. I want to be able to enjoy some of the other things in life."