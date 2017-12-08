Pruitt leading Tennessee while helping Tide through playoff

"Most of the really good coaches that have great competitive character are always going to do what's best for the players," Saban said. "I mentioned earlier Kirby certainly did a good job of that (in 2015). I'm sure Jeremy will do a good job of that this year."

Smart says Pruitt's situation is "even more challenging" than what he encountered due to the early signing period .

Starting this year, high school seniors can finalize their college decisions Dec. 20-22 as well as during the traditional February signing period. A dead period in which coaches can't have face-to-face contact with recruits begins Dec. 18.

Until that dead period starts, Pruitt will concentrate on shoring up Tennessee's recruiting class, which has been hit hard in the wake of a 4-8 season and the firing of former coach Butch Jones .

Eight high school seniors have backed out of verbal commitments to Tennessee since October. A composite ranking of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports has Tennessee's 2018 class ranked 27th after being rated in the top 10 for much of the year.

"I work for the University of Tennessee, and I am all in for the university," Pruitt said. "Until the dead period, we are going to recruit. I am going to work as the head football coach of Tennessee and we are going to do the best we can to start going in the right direction."

Pruitt has been part of four national championship teams as an assistant at Alabama (2009, 2011, 2012) and Florida State (2013). He'd love to have one more national championship ring to show Tennessee prospects, even if it means working overtime these next few weeks.

He only needs to look at one of his new SEC East coaching rivals to see how this strategy can pay off.

"I'm glad, now looking back, that I did what I did because it was the right thing to do," Smart said. "It certainly helped that we won the (title). But it was a very challenging 30-day period, for sure."

