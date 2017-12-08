MLS Cup final teams ignore chilly conditions

"The groundskeepers have done an excellent job," said Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer. "There's no issues there for me."

"For this time of year, the pitch is in great condition," added Seattle midfielder Calum Mallace, formerly of the Montreal Impact.

The groundskeepers were watching the media horde closely, shooing them back from the grass.

Both training sessions were light Friday with the two coaches saying their teams were ready to play.

"The guys are tired of training," said Schmetzer.

"We're looking forward to getting the game on," echoed Toronto coach Greg Vanney.

Vanney reiterated that striker Jozy Altidore's sore ankle is good to go.

"He's going to give everything he has," Vanney said. "Over the course of the week of training, he's done everything that we've asked. He's probably looked farther along than we thought he might."

Vanney said his message to his players was "it's just another game."

"The field's the same size. It's the same stadium we've played in many times. There's a lot of built-up emotion around it and there's a sense that it's something bigger than probably it is. At the end of the day, it's 11 vs. 11 and it's all the same."

Toronto will spend the eve of the game in a hotel. Last year it stayed two nights in a hotel before the championship game but decided to cut that to one night this time.

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press