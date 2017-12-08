Japanese star pitcher-hitter Shohei Ohtani to join Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani has decided he's on the side of the Angels.

The Japanese two-way star announced Friday he will sign with the Los Angeles Angels, ending the sweepstakes surrounding his move to the majors in a surprising destination.

Ohtani turned down interest from every other big league club to join two-time MVP Mike Trout with the Angels, who are coming off their second consecutive losing season and haven't won a playoff game since 2009.

But the Angels' combination of a promising young core and a beautiful West Coast location clearly appealed to the 23-year-old Ohtani, who has confounded baseball experts at almost every step of his move to the majors.

Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, issued a statement Friday announcing that the prized player had chosen the Angels over a field of finalists including Seattle and Texas, who could have given him more money.

Balelo said the 2016 Japanese MVP "felt a true bond with the Angels. He sees this as the best environment to develop and reach the next level and attain his career goals."

"We are honoured Shohei Ohtani has decided to join the Angels organization," the team said in a statement. "We felt a unique connectivity with him throughout the process."

Ohtani is expected to be both a starting pitcher and a designated hitter for the Angels, who have said he will get ample playing time. Albert Pujols has largely been a designated hitter for the past two seasons, but the slugger is expected to be healthy enough to play first base more frequently in 2018.

Several teams made pitches to Ohtani earlier this week in Los Angeles before he chose the Angels, who play about 28 miles from downtown LA in Orange County.

Ohtani was coveted by every team because of his exceptional pitching talent and powerful bat, but also because he represents an extraordinary bargain due to baseball's rules around international players.