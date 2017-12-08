Falcons look ahead to closing season against 3 division foes

"When you're facing a quarterback like Brees, you're trying like crazy to knock him off his spot and get some push, so we've got to work to improve there," Quinn said.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan had three picks and a 55.2 passer rating that was his worst performance in 39 games. It was a long way from his MVP season a year ago when his rating was over 117.

Quinn, though, wasn't too down on a passing attack that had at least four drops. One of the interceptions, a ball that went through tight end Austin Hooper's hands, wasn't Ryan's fault. Quinn also liked seeing Mohamed Sanu catch an 8-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.

Two-time All-Pro Julio Jones had five receptions for 98 yards despite being targeted 11 times.

"Matt had some good throws, and I thought the conversion on third downs was a big part of this game," Quinn said. "It wasn't all bad for us in the pass game."

Ryan's third pick came in a span of just seven official snaps. Jones was the intended receiver in the back corner of the end zone, but Ryan didn't throw the ball high enough for Jones to make play. Safety Marcus Williams pulled down an easy interception.

"I've got to make a better decision in that situation to know we have to put (at least) three points on the board," Ryan said. "So I'm disappointed in a couple of the plays, but that's part of it. Sometimes it goes that way and you have to keep battling and keep your mindset right. I was pleased with how I did that, and I was pleased with how our entire team did that."

NOTYES: Quinn said RB Tevin Coleman has been placed in the concussion protocol after getting hurt in the fourth quarter. ... The Falcons had just four penalties. New Orleans had 11, which led to nine first downs for Atlanta. ... Quinn gave the players four days off. They'll return on Tuesday for the next practice.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By George Henry, The Associated Press